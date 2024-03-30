Man armed with knife dies, police officer injured in north Germany

The police close Friedrichstrasse after a 46-year-old man was fatally injured during a police operation in the city center of Nienburg in Lower Saxony. Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

A man armed with a knife has been killed and a police officer suffered a gunshot wound during an incident in the northern German town of Nienburg on Saturday, a police spokeswoman reported.

Police were deployed in force in the town in the state of Lower Saxony, where the 46-year-old man had been seen with a knife.

The police officer was ferried to hospital by helicopter. There was no information on how serious her injuries were.

Citing eyewitnesses, local newspaper Die Harke reported on its website that several shots had been heard.

National newspaper Bild said the man had run amok in an apartment building. He was reportedly shot and killed by the police officers. The female officer had suffered a wound to her leg, the mass-circulation tabloid reported on its website.