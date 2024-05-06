Man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor in Rochester apartment building

A 71-year-old man was arrested, accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor inside a community room of the Winton Gardens Towers apartment building on East Main Street in Rochester on Sunday night, according to Rochester police.

Jose Hernandez, 68, who lived at the apartment complex at 2052 E. Main St., was stabbed in the upper body while he was sitting in a chair in a community room in the apartment complex around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Raul Lazcano, 71, who also lived in the complex, is accused of walking up to Hernandez and stabbing him in the upper body, Umbrino said.

Umbrino said that it appeared that some sort of disagreement between the two men took place several minutes before the incident, which Umbrino described as an "unprovoked stabbing."

Lazcano was apprehended by officers at the scene and was charged with second-degree murder, a felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Monday morning.

