One dead following stabbing in Rochester; investigation underway

One person is dead following a stabbing at Winton Gardens Towers on East Main Street in Rochester, according to Rochester police.

Police said the unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Section is leading the homicide investigation.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public, as the incident appears to be isolated.

No further information was immediately released.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead following stabbing in Rochester NY; investigation underway