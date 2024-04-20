Man, 28, and woman, 33, found dead in rural Marshall County; suspect remains at large

A man and woman were found dead early Friday in rural Marshall County, and a 29-year-old man has been charged with their murders but remains at large, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Ilias Julian Lasley, 29, is considered armed and dangerous, a news release posted on the sheriff's office website said. Authorities asked for the public's assistance in finding him, but cautioned that "if you see him or know his location do not approach him, call law enforcement."

Ilias Julian Lasley, 29, was charged April 19, 2024, with first-degree murder in the killings of Mario Murillo, 28, and Frances Tillie Gasca, 33, in rural Marshall County, Iowa.

The release identified the victims as Mario Murillo, 28, and Frances Tillie Gasca, 33, who lived in a rural area on 182nd Street, north of Marshalltown. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to the residence for a welfare check on the occupants at about 1:45 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found Murillo and Gasca dead.

Lasley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as a result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Marshall County Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning Lasley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marshall County Communications Center, 641-754-5725, or the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, 641-754-6380, the release said. Or tips can be submitted online at www.marshallcountysheriff.com.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man, woman found dead in Marshall County, Iowa; suspect still at large