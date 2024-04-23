‘Major’ traffic delays at I-10 Menge Ave. exit could last for hours, says MDOT

Folks traveling west through Harrison County may want to consider a detour this morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued an alert regarding expected “major delays” on Interstate 10 westbound just before exit 24, Menge Ave.

The delay and congestion will last about three hours.

The DOT has been working on a $15 million interchange at the Menge Ave. exit since July 2023. The interchange will be needed as the grand opening of a new Buc-ee’s Travel Center nears.

The project will include a new overpass as well as wider exit and entrance ramps.