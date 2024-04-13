Maine lawmakers reject bill for lawsuits against gunmakers and advance others after mass shooting

Maine lawmakers turned down a proposal to allow residents to sue gunmakers over injuries stemming from illegal gun sales while advancing several other proposals after last year’s Lewiston mass shooting.

The Maine House of Representatives previously passed the proposal about illegal gun sales, but the Maine Senate rejected it Friday night. The proposal was designed to let residents sue manufacturers over both injuries from illegal gun sales and deceptive marketing, the Bangor Daily News reported.

New gun laws have been a major focus of the Maine Legislature since the Oct. 25 shootings that killed 18 people. The shooter was later found dead by suicide.

The Maine Senate moved several other proposals ahead Friday. They include a ban on bump stocks and the creation of 72-hour waiting periods for gun purchases. Gun advocates cheered those moves, though they will require more votes to become laws.

“We know that there is more work to do, but the members of the Senate have done the right thing, and their actions will save lives,” said Nacole Palmer, executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

The Legislature also will consider a proposal to create a “red flag law” designed to remove guns from potentially dangerous people.