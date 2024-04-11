Magnitude 2.6 New Jersey aftershock hits less than a week after larger earthquake

Less than a week after a larger earthquake rattled The Garden State, a magnitude 2.6 aftershock took place in New Jersey on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey is reporting.

The temblor was recorded at 10:22 a.m. ET, according to the USGS, in about 3.1 miles southwest of Gladstone in Somerset County.

Gladstone is a borough about 33 miles east of Newark.

As of Thursday no injuries had been reported by local officials.

Earthquake registered 3 miles deep

Data provided by USGS showed the latest aftershock was about 3 miles deep.

According to the USGS, more than 40 aftershocks have taken place since Friday's notable earthquake in the state, with most registering a magnitude of 2.0 or less.

No injuries were reported in that magnitude 4.8 tremblor.

Temblor follows notable 4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in NYC

The earthquake, one of the strongest in state history, took place just after 10:20 a.m. local time about 5 miles north of Whitehouse Station. The epicenter was about 45 miles from New York City, where residents reported shaking furniture and floors.

That temblor took place two days before a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan killing 12 people and injuring more than 1,000 others. The strongest earthquake there in a quarter century was followed by a series of aftershocks, reaching up to 6.4 magnitude.

Contributing: Elizabeth Weise

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

