'MAGA Hero To Zero': MSNBC Host Predicts Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Humiliating' Fall

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) could be facing a “humiliating” fall from grace within her own party, according to MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin.

“There’s always been a certain level of tolerance for MTG among her congressional colleagues,” he said on Saturday. “But now, they are making it known that they are getting sick of her antics.”

Mohyeldin played clips of Republican lawmakers slamming Greene, including Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who accused her of “dragging our brand down.”

Even conservative media is now turning on her, he pointed out.

Greene has been coming under fire from within her own party since threatening to lead an ouster against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). If her push makes it to the floor, however, there are reports Democrats could step in to help save Johnson.

Mohyeldin said that would be a “humiliating defeat” for Greene and her party.

“So in just a short timespan, Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from MAGA hero to zero,” he said. “But she didn’t flame out because of her bigotry, or extremism and wild conspiracy theories.”

Her fellow GOP lawmakers and right-wing media had no problem with any of that, he said.

“It’s only when she turned on her own party and threatened their agenda that they decided to put their foot down and actually stand up to her,” he said. “They made their deal with the devil in coddling her. And now, they have to live with it.”

See his full segment below:

It wasn't that long ago when Marjorie Taylor Greene was hailed as a Republican superstar. Now, congressional Republicans and right-wing media are fed up with her antics. @AymanM breaks down how Greene went from a MAGA hero to zero. pic.twitter.com/zsxOsmD9JN — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) April 28, 2024