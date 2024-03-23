Madison County earmarked for $1.5 million in 911 radio system overhaul

MARSHALL - Madison County's 911 radio system overhaul project received some more good news earlier this month in a continued trend that has seen the county revitalize a system one local fire chief once called "about the sorriest in the nation."

In its March 12 meeting, the Madison County Board of Commissioners and County Manager Rod Honeycutt announced Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-11) planned to distribute $1.5 million to Madison for its 911 radio system overhaul project.

Madison County 911 Director Chris Alquiza said the county completed Phase 1 of its overhaul in December. The first phase included four new Motorola MCC 7500E (IP) Dispatch consoles.

In 2022, the county was awarded $224,148 by the 2023 PSAP Grant from the North Carolina 911 Board to address upgrades to its 911 radio network.

What comes next in Phase 2 is what Alquiza referred to as "the big one."

In Phase 2, the county will determine which of two vendors it will enter into an agreement with to serve the county's VHF simulcast network.

In 2021, numerous emergency management officials voiced their concerns about what then-interim county manager Norris Gentry said was a "grossly inadequate" radio system network.

In November 2021, officials with the county-contracted Mission Critical Partners, a public safety communications consulting firm, revealed the findings of the company's assessment of the county's public safety radio network.

The county's next decision was to choose between Motorola and Zetron. According to Alquiza, a team of five 911 call center representatives are determining which of the two vendors is the best choice to enter into a contract.

"That was a huge win for all of us," Honeycutt said in the March 12 meeting, while also thanking Edwards staff member Tommy Laughter. "It's a good news story for everybody."

Honeycutt said county 911 officials will meet with engineers March 21 as part of the grant proposal.

In a March 8 statement, Edwards said he was happy that lawmakers “recognized the merit" in his earmarks that he said would "help make life better for Western North Carolinians,"

"Throughout my district work periods, I have heard from law enforcement, first responders and community leaders all across our mountains about critical needs in our communities,” he said in the release.

Commissioner Alan Wyatt worked with Honeycutt to secure the funding from Edwards, who has earmarked $19 million throughout the district, including $5 million in upgrades and renovation to Haywood Community College.

"We thank the congressman's office for helping make that happen, and Commissioner Wyatt too," Wechtel said. "We appreciate everybody's efforts on that. Our 911 staff worked a lot on that. That was a big score for this county. We know that the radio thing is something that we've been discussing now for quite some time. That's going to be a huge burden off the county."

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for three years. He earned a first-place award in beat news reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6074 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

