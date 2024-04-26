Luzerne County counting votes for 117th District race

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters ballots are being organized to be counted here in Luzerne County after Tuesday’s election

These ballots include ones that don’t have a signature, ballots that have incorrect signatures, wrong dates, no dates, and even ballots that arrived with something wrong with the seal.

They are looking at the law on the books to determine which ballots are allowed to be counted or not. Two candidates in Luzerne County are keeping a particularly close eye on the counting process.

In the 117th Pennsylvania House District race the two candidates are separated by less than 10 votes. 28/22 News spoke with Jamie Walsh the challenger and a representative for the incumbent Mike Cabell.

Your Local Election Headquarters

“I feel great. I think anything that happens today it is going to increase my lead just because my campaign was out very early on,” said Jamie Walsh (R) PA State Rep. 117th challenger.

“It might as well be tied now, but it’s an eight-vote differential at this point, it would be irresponsible for me to predict one way or another. every single vote is going to matter,” added Shohan Vance attorney for Mike Cabell PA 117th State Rep. incumbent.

Right now, Walsh has a slight lead, next the board will move on the provisional ballots to see which ones are eligible to be counted. Election officials will resume counting ballots on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.