Lucid Air Electric Car Starts at $52,500, Gets 400 HP and 240 Miles of Range

Back in December, Lucid Motors finally announced its long-awaited production car, the Air. It's an all-electric four-door with the performance and luxury to face off against the venerable Tesla Model S. Lucid has just announced pricing for the Air, and it's going to be a lot cheaper than expected.
When it was first announced, Lucid said the Air would come equipped with all-wheel-drive, a 1000-horsepower drivetrain, a 2.5-second 0-60 time, and 400 miles of range. We assumed-based on these specs-starting price would be similar to that of a Model S P100D, at well over $100,000. Now, the electric startup has given us details on Air trim levels, along with its official starting price-$52,500 after federal tax credits.
The base Lucid Air won't be some budget stripped out model, despite its attractive starting price. The electric carmaker promises 240 miles of range, 400 horsepower, and a host of luxury features for the least expensive trim level. It even gets all the hardware necessary for autonomous driving, and over-the-air updates.
Lucid specifies that buyers can option 315 and 400-mile batteries, along with the aforementioned 1000-horsepower twin-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. Also available as options are a fully active suspension, rear executive seating, and a 29-speaker audio system. Lucid hasn't revealed specific pricing for a fully-loaded Air, but expect it to add up.
Also coming is a well-optioned "Launch Edition" Air, equipped with the 315-mile battery and "unique colors and badging." Lucid says this car will be priced over $100,000.
If this car is as good as the specs promise, we can't wait to get our hands on one.
You Might Also Like
5.2k