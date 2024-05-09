Barron Trump Just Made a Big Move That Signifies He’s More Like His Dad Donald Trump Than We Thought

As Donald Trump continues to make headlines about his ongoing hush money criminal trial in New York, his youngest son Barron Trump just made a major move that is drawing attention. The 18-year-old son of Donald and wife Melania Trump was just chosen to be one of the Florida delegates at the Republican National Convention in July!

Barron, who has largely been kept out of the public eye, will be one of the 41 at-large delegates this summer, when the G.O.P. is expected to officially nominate the former US President as the Republican presidential candidate, NBC News revealed on Wednesday. This will be the teen’s first big foray into politics — and we can only hope he has a less divisive and criminal-riddled run than his dad has had.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, per NBC. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

Barron’s older siblings Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany Trump will also be in the delegation. Noticeably missing is Donald’s daughter Ivanka Trump, despite recent rumors that she is eyeing a return to politics. Eric’s wife Lara was made co-chair of the Republican National Committee this year, per The New York Times, and Donald Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany’s husband Michael Boulos are also joining the Florida delegation.

Despite the fact that most of the family are involved, it’s still a little surprising that Barron is making such a big public display of support for his dad. Especially since he doesn’t seem that comfortable around the elder Trump. Body language expert Judi James recently commented on a TikTok video of Barron and Donald together at Mar-a-Lago. “When Barron is with his father here though signals of some awkwardness increase,” she told Mirror. This could be partly due to the “pressure” Barron feels around his dad.

“His father’s status and power signals as he works the room seem to make Barron keep his distance a little rather than catching up to make his presence felt as he did with his mother,” she said, adding that sometimes Donald does things that make Barron “cringe.”

Barron is also looking to go to college in the fall, which wouldn’t leave much time for politics. Only time will tell what he decides to do!

undefined

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.