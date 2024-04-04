Lower Makefield investigating suspicious death after responding to fire call at cemetery

Lower Makefield police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a burning vehicle parked in a church cemetery Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the St. Ignatius Cemetery on River Road near Macclesfield Park shortly before 11 a.m. for a report of a brush fire, but it turned out to be a vehicle fire near the rear of the property, according to a police press release.

The Yardley-Makefield Fire Co. extinguished the fire, and firefighters discovered human remains in the driver’s seat. The body was removed and taken to the Bucks County Coroner’s Office for further examination and an autopsy, police said.

The immediate identification of the individual and a cause and manner of death was not possible because of the condition of the body. Positive identification will likely rely on DNA and/or dental records, police said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Lower Makefield Township Detective Division at 215 493-4055.

