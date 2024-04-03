UPDATE: STH 57 in Kewaunee County reopened after 4+ hour closure

WEDNESDAY 4/3/2024 3:06 a.m.

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – After being closed for over four hours, STH 57 in Kewaunee County has been reopened.

According to officials, STH 57 at the Brown – Kewaunee County Line is back open. The closure initially happened around 10:45 p.m. on April 2.

The highway was reopened around 3 a.m. on April 3. No additional information was provided.

ORIGINAL: Low-hanging power lines close all lanes of STH 57 in Kewaunee County

TUESDAY 4/2/2024 11:48 p.m.

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Power lines are affecting multiple highways in northeast Wisconsin, as both directions of STH 57 are closed in Kewaunee County.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, STH 57 is closed due to power lines hovering over the roadway. Both directions are closed at County Line Road and the closure is expected to last two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 10:45 p.m. Motorists are advised to use CTH DK as a detour.

There was no information on what caused the power lines to be low-hanging. This is at least the second incident involving power lines, as I-41 in Brown County is also closed due to downed power lines.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

