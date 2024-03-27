A love of sharks, a tragic death and a great white named LeeBeth: How she got her name

When a minister from Texas caught and released a great white shark, the fish became a viral figure known as LeeBeth that made headlines as readers followed her through a GPS tag that was placed on her.

She's been tracked over 2,600 miles from where she was caught in waters off South Carolina into the Gulf of Mexico where she pinged near a number of states including Mississippi.

While catching the 14-foot, 2,600-pound shark was something of a dream come true, her name is the result of the tragic death of the fisherman's daughter and he hopes it will raise awareness of substance abuse.

"It was emotional," Ed Young said. "I definitely got choked up.

"I've never been emotional because I caught a fish. I feel like the shark is a part of our family. I know that sounds crazy. I feel a connection to the shark."

Posing with a 2,600-pound, 14-foot great white shark are (front to back) Ed Young, Chip Michalove and Dave Clark. The giant shark was caught in waters of South Carolina and named after Young's daughter who died after struggling with alcohol abuse.

Ed Young: Fellowship Church pastor and shark fisherman

Young is primarily associated with Fellowship Church in the Dallas-Fort Worth area where he and his wife of 42 years, Lisa, serve as pastors. Together, they lead the mega-church and he is a New York Times bestselling author, too.

What some people may not know is he has a passion for fishing for sharks and even took his wife to see the movie "Jaws" on their first date.

"I've been obsessed with sharks my whole life; even before 'Jaws' and Shark Week," Young said. "I also love fishing.

"My wife and even shark fish together. I've always fantasized about catching a great white shark. I thought, Wouldn't it be cool to catch a great white and name it after LeeBeth. I just wanted to name this shark LeeBeth to raise awareness of addiction. I wanted to honor her, but I wanted to raise awareness of substance abuse."

LeeBeth Young, daughter of Fellowship Church leader Ed and Lisa Young in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, died after struggling with alcohol abuse, but her name lives on with a 14-foot, 2,600-pound great white shark.

Who was LeeBeth Young?

LeeBeth was the first of the Young's four children. Young described her as a model daughter. She was athletic, played basketball, and had lots of friends.

She attended Christian schools growing up in the Dallas area and graduated from Dallas Baptist University with a degree in communications.

"She was a great girl," Young said. "She was a leader and creative."

Amanda Gallegos of Flower Mound, a town in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, had similar words.

"We were best friends, probably closer to sisters," Gallegos said. "She wore many hats and she wore them well.

"She was super funny and she was kind. She blazed her own trail. She was fiercely loyal and determined."

Alcohol, depression and losing a daughter

However, LeeBeth faced battles on the inside. In a 2021 article published by churchleaders.com, Young said his daughter struggled with depression and loneliness.

Young said those struggles became greater as she got older. Then, a failed relationship seemed to be more than she could handle.

"That was the trigger that put her into this tailspin," Young said.

Young said LeeBeth had been a light drinker who would enjoy a glass of wine on occasions, but became a binge-drinker. She sought help and support and at times appeared to be recovering, according to Young, but would fall back into alcohol abuse. It was a situation her body could no longer endure.

LeeBeth's struggles came to an end on Jan. 19, 2021, at age 34.

"She literally died in my arms," Young said.

Pastor of mega-church catches mega-shark

Young has fished for sharks with Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, many times, but this trip was different. Young wanted to catch a great white shark, something he had never done before.

Michalove has a partnership with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which tags white sharks to learn more about their behavior. If successful, a great white would be tagged, released and named for the daughter Young lost.

And it happened in December. Young found himself in a battle with one of the ocean's giants and said it took everyone onboard to bring her in.

"I have a Ford F-150," Young said. "She was as wide as the bed of the truck. She is a freight train."

Great white shark fulfills dream

Young said the battle was brutal as the fish dragged the boat around for two hours. But when the team managed to pull her alongside the boat, she was docile and gave Young the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It was a dream since I was 4 years old," Young said. "I petted the great white on the nose; I was that close. I touched the fins of this magnificent fish."

The fish was outfitted with tags, including a GPS tracking unit and a camera. Young said she was then released and swam away as if nothing had happened. Since, she has been giving her location away every few days when she breaches the surface and a signal is sent.

LeeBeth the shark and her namesake both set free

For Gallegos, the battle with the shark and her release was much like LeeBeth's inner battles and being released by death.

"She's free," Gallegos said. "She's roaming where she wants to roam.

"I feel like that's a parallel. There's so much significance in that."

Michalove said he knew of LeeBeth's death and realized how difficult of a chapter it was for Young and his family. Even so, he said being a part of catching the shark and naming her after LeeBeth was something he'll never forget.

"It was literally a perfect day," Michalove said. "The only way it could have been better is if LeeBeth had been there and in a way, I guess she was. It was amazing to be a part of."

