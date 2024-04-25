Louisiana school responds to an incident that resulted in students being pepper sprayed

A north Louisiana charter school responded to an incident that occurred on Monday, April 22.

According to Magnolia School of Excellence, a Shreveport SRO deployed pepper spray when an altercation arose with two students.

The school released this statement: Magnolia School of Excellence prides itself on creating a safe environment conducive to learning and building strong minds and good hearts. As part of our safety plan, we have a Shreveport Police Officer on campus to maintain a safe learning environment. During an altercation between two students, the officer on duty made the decision to legally deploy pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Magnolia School of Excellence is a 6-12 charter school that is tuition-free for students who live in Caddo Parish. According to the school's website, it offers enhanced programs for middle and high school students, including STEAM classes, honors classes and dual enrollment programs with local colleges and universities.

