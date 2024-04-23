New information on the Louisiana man arrested after attempting to run over deputies

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office has released new information regarding the officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

On April 20, at approximately 2 p.m. deputies responded to a call regarding harassing phone calls in the 3100 block of Jamerson Road in Haughton. Upon arrival, deputies encounter Lorison Johnson, 39, who was armed with a knife.

The deputies attempted to arrest Johnson, when he jumped into their patrol vehicle and attempted to run over the deputies. Two of the deputies discharged their duty weapons during the incident, causing Johnson to crash the vehicle.

Johnson sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on the following charges:

two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

two counts of Aggravated Assault

one count of Simple Burglary

one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

one count of Resisting an Officer

one count of Resisting an Officer with Force/Violence

one count of Improper Telephone Communication

Johnson's bond has been set at $1,897,500.

