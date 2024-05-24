Louisiana principal accused of punishing girl after dance viral video gets hired in Lafayette

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The former principal of Walker High School who was accused of punishing a girl after a video of her dancing went viral has been hired by the Lafayette Parish School System.

An announcement of new principal appointments on the LPSS website shows Jason St. Pierre was named Acadiana High School’s new principal.

“Having successfully led one of the largest high schools in the state, Mr. St. Pierre’s experience as a principal is invaluable. We are pleased to welcome him to the district and the Scott community,” Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. said in the announcement.

In October 2023, St. Pierre was granted sick leave for the rest of the year after getting backlash for his response to the viral video of the student at an off-campus party. He reportedly questioned the student’s religion and stripped her of her student government role and a scholarship opportunity.

St. Pierre said in a statement that he apologized to the student and her family and reinstated her student government position and scholarship opportunity.

Louisiana DOE list of ways to help teachers includes removing distracting students, limiting cell phones

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.