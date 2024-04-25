Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry wants to rewrite the state Constition: What we know

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is implementing a full-court press on lawmakers to approve a convention to rewrite the state Constitution, amplifying the priority from his bully pulpit on every platform.

The new Republican governor elevated his public campaign to convene a convention in May with a press conference Thursday morning. A political action committee that supports Landry has also launched a video campaign promoting the convention.

"This is about giving the Legislature the tools to address the problems we know are coming and the opportunity to make changes the people of state are demanding and waiting for," Landry said during his press conference, describing the goal as "reorganizing" rather than "rewriting" the Constitution.

"It will make Louisiana competitive," he said.

Landry and supporters of the convention note the Constitution, which was ratified in 1974, is considered bloated and unwieldy by most good government groups like the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. It has been amended a staggering 216 times.

Much of the debate is expected to center on what constitutionally protected funds should be removed, which supporters say would allow for better and more flexible budgeting.

House Bill 800, the measure by Republican Rep. Beau Beaullieu to trigger what he called a "limited" convention, cleared its first hurdle Wednesday when it advanced from the House Governmental Affairs Committee on a 9-5 vote along party lines with all Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

It must get two-thirds approval by both the full House and later the Senate, where the bill is expected to meet more resistance.

Beaullieu's bill would limit the convention to removal of items from the existing Constitution rather than making additions, which he said may mean delegates could complete their work in a shorter time frame that the two-month window.

"We're not adding new provisions; we're deciding what provisions can move moved to statute," Beaullieu said in an interview with USA Today Network. "It's an exciting opportunity for Louisiana."

But skeptics like Democrat Rep. Ed Larvadain expressed concerns about the lack of details on what might be removed from the Constitution - from the $75,000 homestead exemption to the MFP funding formula for K-12 schools - and that private funds would be allowed to finance the convention.

"The whole document scares the hell out of me," Larvadain said Wednesday during debate on House Bill 800.

Beaullieu's bill calls for a convention with 171 delegates, including all 144 state legislators and 27 appointed by Landry.

It would begin May 20 with a July 15 finishing deadline, but could end earlier if delegates agree on a document before then.

The convention would run concurrently with the ongoing legislative Regular Session, which must end by June 3. Convention business would take place in the House chamber.

If lawmakers pass the bill and the delegates approve a document from the convention, Beaullieu said the goal is to present a new Constitution to voters on next fall's Nov. 5 presidential ballot. Once it reaches voters, approval of a new Constitution would only require a majority vote of the people.

Landry said it's important for the finished product to be on the ballot during the presidential election because that's when the most people vote.

"To me if you're going to make changes don't you believe it should be when most people can have a say?" Landry said.

