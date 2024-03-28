Here's what we know about a proposed convention to create a new Louisiana Constitution

Louisiana could be on the cusp of a constitutional convention for the first time in 50 years after a bill supported by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry outlining perimeters of the assembly was filed by GOP Republican Rep. Beau Beaullieu.

Beaullieu's House Bill 800 will need two-thirds support in both the House and the Senate to trigger the convention, a high bar even with Landry's support.

The bill calls for a convention with 171 delegates including all 144 state legislators and 27 appointed by Landry.

It would begin May 20 with a July 15 finishing deadline, but could end earlier if delegates agree on a document before then.

The convention would run concurrently with the ongoing legislative Regular Session, which must end by June 3. Convention business would take place in the House chamber.

Louisiana's currrent state Constitution, which was ratified in 1974, is considered bloated and unwieldy by most good government groups like the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. It has been amended a staggering 216 times.

"A new, uncomplicated constitution is a bold, but much needed step in making our state great," Landry has said.

Beaullieu's bill would limit the convention to removal of items from the existing constitution rather than making additions, which he said may mean delegates could complete their work in a shorter time frame that the two-month window.

"We're not adding new provisions; we're deciding what provisions can move moved to statute," Beaullieu said in an interview with USA Today Network. "It's an exciting opportunity for Louisiana."

Louisiana Capitol, May 2023

Much of the debate is expected to center on what constitutionally protected funds should be removed, which supporters say would allow for better and more flexible budgeting.

If lawmakers pass the bill and the delegates approve a document from the convention, Beaullieu said the goal is to present a new Constitution to voters on next fall's Nov. 5 presidential ballot. Once it reaches voters, approval of a new Constitution would only require a majority vote of the people.

"We want to get it on the fall ballot with the presidential election because of the big turnout to have as many people as possible participate," said Beaullieu, chairman of the House Governmental Affairs Committee where his bill will be for its first debate.

Beaullieu said he hasn't placed the bill on his committee calendar yet, but expects it to be heard "in a couple of weeks."

More: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry wants to fast track new state Constitution

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana may be on cusp of constitutional convention: What we know