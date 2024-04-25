Lottery player thought she won $100. Instead, Missouri woman’s win is ‘life-changing’

When a Missouri Lottery player took an extra look at her Powerball ticket, she suddenly had a much bigger reason to celebrate.

The winner, who purchased her ticket at a liquor store in St. Louis, thought she won just $100 with her ticket in the April 6 drawing, Missouri Lottery officials said in an April 24 news release.

But when she kept scanning the ticket, she realized she had matched the Powerball number along with four of the five white-ball numbers she originally noticed. It meant she won $50,000 — a prize 500 times more than what she originally thought.

“It was shocking,” the woman said. “I guess it is a little bit life-changing.”

The winning numbers of the April 6 drawing were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69 with a Powerball number of 9. Had she matched all five white balls, she would have won the estimated jackpot of $1.33 billion.

Powerball costs $2 to play, and drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. As of April 25, the estimated jackpot for the April 27 drawing is $149 million.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Mega Millions player just misses jackpot in Missouri — but still wins big

Lottery player’s lucky number takes on new meaning with huge win in Missouri

Lottery player made sure she wasn’t dreaming after big win. ‘I kept rubbing my eyes’