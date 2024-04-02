Lost Recipes: Let's try some 'vewy, vewy' good rabbit dishes

“Be vewy, vewy quiet. I’m hunting wabbits!”

Words from the great Elmer Fudd that are "vewy" appropriate for this week’s Lost Recipes. We’re just past Easter and the cottontail’s egg and candy work is done. Time to cook the bunny up.

To get a taste that you just can’t get from a chocolate bunny, we’re stepping back to 1957 and the Advertiser’s “Hunting and Fishing” column for wisdom from Jack Lovett Jr.

If you're going to be like Elmer, and hopefully you have better hunting luck, there's some things you'll need to know. Other than having a good beagle hound hunting dog, Lovett said you need a good pair of rubber gloves to handle raw, wild rabbits. That’s because there’s a high risk of them carrying tularemia, also known as rabbit fever.

“Cooking kills any rabbit fever germs, so no need to worry about the eating of a rabbit if the hunter should happen to bag a diseased one,” Lovett said. “Just be sure to cook a rabbit thoroughly. The cook should never touch uncooked meat with bare hands.”

Rabbit pot pie

“Rabbit properly prepared is good any way it’s cooked, but you have to go a long way to find a better way than baked in a pie with lots of meat swimming in the gravy and with a good crust on top,” Lovett said.

Cut the rabbit into serving pieces, and soak in equal part of water and vinegar for 12 to 24 hours. Then drain and wipe it dry. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and dredge with flour. Sear the pieces quickly in the frying pan. Add water to cover, and let it simmer slowly in a covered pot for 1 ½ hours. Then add two medium sized carrots, diced. (A little bit of irony, anyone?) Then put in two onions and two or three potatoes, also cut up. Cook until the vegetables are done.

“Thicken the stew with flour and put in a greased baking dish, and cover the top with a pie crust or biscuit,” Lovett said. “Put back in the oven and bake until the dough is done, which will take about 15 to 20 minutes.”

Fried rabbit

Cut up the rabbit, and soak the pieces in salt water for an hour. Drain it, put it more salt water for another half hour. Wipe the pieces down, and then dredge in a mix of 1/3 flour and 2/3 cornmeal.

“Fry in piping hot fat and serve with gravy and biscuits,” Lovett said.

Rabbit with creamy wine sauce (1988)

Now let’s get fancy and move ahead to 1988, when the Advertiser offered a fine dining option for rabbit. For it, you’ll need:

1 ½ to 2 pounds of domestic rabbit

2 slices of bacon

1 cup sliced celery

1 medium onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed

¾ teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed

1 bay leaf

½ cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

Cut the rabbit into five pieces, rinse and pat dry. In a 10-inch skillet, cook the bacon until it’s crisp and brown. Remove and drain on paper towels, leaving the drippings in the skillet. Crumble the bacon and set it aside. Cook the rabbit in the pan drippings for 10 minutes, and remove the rabbit. Then cook the celery, onion and garlic in the pan drippings until they are tender. Slowly add wine, broth, oregano, marjoram and bay leaf. Add the rabbit and reduce the heat. Simmer covered for 45 minutes, or until the rabbit is tender. Transfer the rabbit and vegetables to a platter and keep them warm.

Next comes the sauce. To ¾ cup of pan juices add cream and bring to boiling. Reduce heat to medium and stir for about 6 minutes, or until the sauce thickens. Then pour the sauce over the rabbit and sprinkle it with bacon and parsley.

This will make four servings.

