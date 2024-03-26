Lost Recipes: A century of Easter treats — candies, cake and bunnies

These days when I think of Easter candy, I imagine the seasonal isles at Walmart with just about every kind you could imagine.

But this is Lost Recipes, so you know we’re going on an egg hunt for old and unusual treats.

Making sweets for kids (1894)

Here’s the thing about Easter: Because of a lot of religious reasons, it wasn’t celebrated much in the U.S. until sometime after the Civil War. About 30 years after the war ended, the Advertiser offered a batch of candy recipes in 1894 that kids might have received for Easter, if the parents didn’t eat them all. No high-fructose corn syrup in these, folks. Just lots, and lots, and lots of sugar.

Almond candy (basically almond brittle) — Melt a pound of sugar in ¼ pint of water and let it boil until the syrup becomes thick enough not to run off the spoon. Warm three ounces of split almonds in the oven, remove the syrup from the fire and stir in the almonds and a little essence of lemon. Pour on to well-buttered tins and when nearly cold cut into shape.

Coconut candy — Repeat the pound of sugar and water (½ pint) boiling until it’s a syrup. This time, it says to “remove the scum.” Stir in a half pound of freshly-grated coconut. Pour onto buttered paper, let cool, and then cut into pieces.

French almond hardbake — Again… pound of sugar, water (a teacup’s worth). Heat for 15 minutes, “remove the scum,” and add a tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice. Stir in ¼ pound of sliced almonds. Let it cool. Cut.

Fig rock — Slightly different. Boil a cup of sugar with ¾ cup water until it has an amber color. Add a little cream of tartar before taking it from the fire. Have figs cut up on a dish, and then pour the mixture over them. Cut up and serve.

Chocolate almond — And now for something completely different. Take ½ pound of almonds, blanch dry, and scorch them in the oven. Heat one pound of chocolate and dip each almond into the chocolate separately. Put them into tins until the chocolate hardens.

Easter basket cake (1960)

This Easter dessert certainly looks the part. It’s an orange chiffon cake, frosted with a “straw basket weave” design cut into the icing. It’s topped with green tinted coconut grass, a handle and candy eggs made from frosting mix. They recommend carving a “nest” into the top of the cake before applying the green coconut.

The one thing that’s not edible is the handle, which they recommended making from pipe cleaners or coat hangers, wrapped in foil, and then wrapped again in yellow ribbon.

Whole wheat bunny rolls (1979)

Nothing screams Easter treat like a homemade whole wheat bunny recipe from the Advertiser in 1979.

Here’s a recipe to make a dozen whole wheat rabbit rolls. Feel free to put them in your kids’ Easter baskets instead of chocolate.

2 cups warm water

2 packages active dry yeast

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon salt

3 cups unsifted whole wheat flour

3 ¾ to 4 ¼ cups unsifted white flour

Yellow cornmeal

Water

Measure warm water in large warm bowl. Add yeast and stir until it dissolves. Add sugar, salt, whole wheat flour and one cup of white flour. Beat until well blended. Stir in enough flour to make a stiff dough. Turn out, Knead until smooth an elastic. Put into a greased bowl and cover to let it rise in a warm place. It’ll soon double in size.

To make the bread bunnies, divide the dough into 24 equal pieces. Shape 12 of them into smooth round balls. Place on a greased baking sheet that has been sprinkled with cornmeal. Roll the remaining 12 pieces into 6-inch long ropes. Twist once and place above balls to form the ears. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, or until done. Cool on wire racks.

Actual chocolate bunnies (1993)

Okay, so after your kids finish throwing the whole wheat bunnies at you, here’s what you could give them, or even make with them — do-it-yourself chocolate bunnies. Here’s what you’ll need.

1 candy mold with 6 Easter shapes — preferably bunnies

10 ounce white or semi-sweet chocolate confectionary coating wafers

3 unfrosted brownies (2-inch squares)

Melt the chocolate following the manufacturer’s directions. Put 1 ½ teaspoons of the melted chocolate into each bunny shape. Using a small paintbrush coat the poured chocolate over the entire bunny mold. Put the mold in the refrigerator until it sets. Then put an additional 1 teaspoon melted chocolate into each shell. To fill the shell, firmly press 1 tablespoon of brownie or cookie into the molds. Put back in the refrigerator until it sets.

