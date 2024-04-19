Woman run over at street takeover may be dead, L.A. police say

A $25,000 reward was announced Friday for information about a street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood that may have resulted in a death after a vehicle spun out of control into a crowd of spectators.

Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division shows an unidentified woman being struck by an INFINITI G37 as she was taking a selfie among a crowd of spectators near Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim’s head hit the ground and she appeared unconscious when bystanders took her away.

Police are trying to identify a person who was taking a selfie when she was struck by a vehicle during a street takeover in Leimert Park on April 14, 2024.

“Some of our investigators … intercepted some chatter that would lead us to believe that there’s a slight chance that this girl might be deceased. We don’t know who she is, where she is, or how serious her injuries are,” LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno said during a news conference to announce the reward on Friday.

Police are trying to identify the woman while also investigating the felony criminal activity that led to the collision.

“There’s a hit-and-run element to this. The car did leave and flee … it was not reported,” Moreno said.

Police are searching for the driver and announced the reward in hopes of encouraging tips from the public.

