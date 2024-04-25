A look at who said they plan to run for Fox Valley area state Senate and Assembly races in 2024

APPLETON - In November, all 99 state Assembly seats and all even-numbered state senators are up for election giving Wisconsinites a chance to choose their legislative representatives.

With the passage of new electoral maps this year, districts in the Fox Valley have shifted significantly in shape and political leaning, leading the way for plenty of newcomers to try their hand at running.

The maps Gov. Tony Evers signed into law in February divide the state's legislative districts more evenly between Democrats and Republicans and weaken advantages granted to Republicans by district maps passed in 2011.

An analysis of the maps by Marquette University Lubar Center research fellow John Johnson show the Fox Valley getting slightly more blue in area Senate and Assembly districts.

While the legislative election is over half-a-year away, interested candidates began circulating nomination papers on April 15 and have until June 3 to return them and secure a spot on the ballot.

Assembly candidates must gather between 200 and 400 signatures, and Senate candidates must collect between 400 and 800 signatures to get on the ballot.

In any race, if there is more than one eligible candidate registered to a political party, a primary election will occur on Aug. 13.

To help prepare for the state legislative races, The Post-Crescent compiled a list of who has announced their bid for local legislative races and could potentially be on the August or November ballots.

This list will be updated.

Senate District 2

Under the new legislative maps, the 2nd Senate District's boundaries changed significantly. The previous boundaries had covered Allouez, Howard, northwestern Brown County, parts of Shawano County and the northern half of Outagamie County.

It now covers Little Chute and a portion of Kaukauna along its southern border and stretches north covering Clintonville, Suamico and Shawano.

The district is currently held by Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Allouez, who has served since 1987 and is the longest currently serving member of the Wisconsin Senate. He announced his retirement in April but will continue serving the district until his term expires in January.

Looking to replace him is Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, who currently serves District 30 but is switching to District 2.

College instructor and former journalist Kelly Peterson announced she'll be running as a Democrat..

Democrat: Peterson

Republican: Wimberger

Senate District 18

Senate District 18 also underwent drastic changes in the latest redistricting. The district previously surrounded Oshkosh, Omro, Waupun and Fond du Lac and is held by Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac.

Feyen will be seeking reelection to the Senate in the 20th District after the new maps drew him out of District 18.

The new boundaries run along the lakeside communities of Oshkosh, Neenah and Appleton, giving it a new Democratic lean.

Appleton Common Council member Kristin Alfheim announced her bid for the seat in February, looking to be the first Democratic senator elected to the area in over a decade.

Democrat: Alfheim

Republican: None yet

Assembly District 2

Assembly District 2 will now cover Kimberly, parts of Kaukauna, Wrightstown, Ledgeview, Denmark, Two Creeks and Francis Creek. It no longer covers De Pere or Two Rivers.

Incumbent Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Gibson, is seeking his fourth term in office. Challenging him as a Democrat is Navy veteran Alicia Saunders.

Democrat: Saunders

Republican: Sortwell

Assembly District 3

Under the 2022 maps, the 3rd District reached into the eastern side of Appleton and covered Kimberly and Combined Locks. Under the 2024 maps, it stops at the Calumet County line in the Fox Cities and stretches further south along Lake Winnebago.

Rep. Ty Bodden, R-Hilbert, is the current Assembly District 59 representative but was drawn into the 3rd District and plans to run there.

Incumbent Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, has not indicated if he is running for reelection.

Democrat: None yet

Republican: Bodden

Assembly District 5

The 5th District only changed slightly under Evers' map by stretching slightly west and gaining Seymour.

So far, incumbent Joy Goeben, R-Hobart, has not announced if she is running again and no one else has made a bid for the district.

Assembly District 52

Assembly District 52 looks a lot like District 57 did under the previous maps. The district is now more concentrated around Appleton and loses parts of Menasha.

Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, currently represents district 57 and told The Post-Crescent in February she plans to run for reelection in the new 52nd district.

Democrat: Snodgrass

Republican: None yet

Assembly District 53

Assembly District 53 moved considerably under Evers' maps. It previously wrapped around Oshkosh, covering Omro and Nekimi, giving it a distinctly red lean.

Now it covers Neenah and Menasha and has a slight blue lean.

Incumbent Michael Schraa no longer lives in District 53 and will be running for reelection to the Assembly in the 55th District where he lives.

So far, no one has announced their candidacy for Assembly District 53.

Assembly District 54

District 54 still remains Oshkosh's primary Assembly district though it lost some of south Oshkosh and now stretches more west, covering the northern half of Lake Butte des Morts.

Incumbent Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-Oshkosh, is seeking her second term in the Assembly.

Democrat: Palmeri

Republican: None yet

Assembly District 55

The 55th Assembly District covers areas of Grand Chute, Fox Crossing, Omro and Nekimi.

Incumbent Nate Gustafson, R-Fox Crossing, announced in February he is looking to win a second term in the Assembly.

Assembly District 53 incumbent Schraa, R-Oshkosh, is running in the 55th District this year after the new maps drew him in the same district as Gustafson.

Meanwhile, real estate agent Kyle Kehoe has made his bid as the district's Democratic candidate.

Democrat: Kehoe

Republican: Gustafson. Schraa

Assembly District 56

Assembly District 56 underwent some big boundary changes with the new maps. The district now stretches further north covering Black Creek, Hortonville and New London.

Chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County Emily Tseffos has announced her bid for the district.

Incumbent Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, has not announced if he plans to seek reelection.

Democrat: Tseffos

Republican: None yet

