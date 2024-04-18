Kelly Peterson to run for 2nd Senate District seat as Democrat, hopes to secure abortion rights in Wisconsin

Kelly Peterson speaks during a press conference launching her candidacy for the 2nd Senate District on Thursday in Appleton.

APPLETON - Former journalist Kelly Peterson said she was compelled to get into politics after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"Like so many women, I felt my voice wasn't being heard, so I began attending fundraisers and town halls at my local Democratic chapters," Peterson said at a press conference Thursday at the Democratic Party of Outagamie County office.

That newfound interest in politics has prompted Peterson to run as a Democratic candidate for 2nd Senate District to flip the red district blue.

"I'm running because your voice matters. Since the fall of Roe, 14 states have already enacted near-total abortion bans," Peterson said. "These bans and arbitrary limits put women's lives in danger."

In Wisconsin, abortions are being provided after a Dane County judge ruled in July the state's 1849 abortion ban doesn't apply to consensual abortions.

Although, the decision has been appealed to the state Supreme Court, which will likely uphold the ruling because of its liberal majority, but if it overturns the ruling it could stop abortions in Wisconsin again.

Aside from abortion rights, Peterson said she wishes to address child care deserts and struggles farmers face in Wisconsin.

The state Senate seat is open for newcomers after incumbent Republican Robert Cowles of Allouez announced earlier this month he would not seek reelection.

Cowles has served Senate District 2 since 1987 and is the longest currently serving member of the Wisconsin Senate. He will continue serving the district until his term expires in January.

Senate District 2 covers Little Chute and a portion of Kaukauna along its southern border and stretches north covering Clintonville, Suamico and Shawano.

The district leans red and Peterson acknowledged she has an uphill battle if she plans to flip the district blue.

"I'm going to listen to people in this district and I'm going to take their voices to Madison," Peterson told The Post-Crescent. "That will absolutely make a impact for state Senate District 2."

