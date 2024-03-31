Longtime DMPS board member Teree Caldwell-Johnson dies after battle with cancer

DMPS Board Chair Teree Caldwell Johnson introduces new superintendent Ian Roberts during a Des Moines Public Schools board meeting at Central Campus on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Des Moines.

Des Moines Public Schools' longest serving school board member Teree Caldwell-Johnson has died after a battle with cancer.

"On behalf of the Johnson family, they wanted you to know that Teree transitioned early this a.m.," wrote Jackie Norris, school board chair, in a brief message to the Des Moines Register on Sunday. "No details at this time. Please keep them in your prayers."

Caldwell-Johnson announced her cancer diagnosis in 2023.

She resigned from the Des Moines School Board, where she has served since 2006, earlier in March. At the same time, she pulled back from her role as CEO at Oakridge Neighborhood, a Des Moines nonprofit that provides services such as housing for families in need.

"It has been my privilege to have been elected to serve on the Des Moines public school board over the past 18 years," Caldwell-Johnson wrote in her board resignation letter. "And my greatest honor is to have served … as the board chair. Our district's commitment to student outcomes and policy focused governance has created a win-win for our district and our current and future students."

Des Moines Public Schools officials plan to release a statement later this morning.

Caldwell-Johnson 'tirelessly championed' for underserved communities

Caldwell-Johnson's time on the board was marked by two national superintendent searches, the COVID-19 pandemic and work to improve the academic outcomes for students, including Black male students.

At a meeting the night she resigned, current and past school board members spoke about her impact on Des Moines Public Schools and the community as a whole.

Caldwell-Johnson "tirelessly championed" for marginalized communities and the "empowerment of Black males in our district," said board member Kim Martorano at the time.

She also was known to pushback when needed.

In February 2023, she told Iowa lawmakers to "leave our public schools alone" during the district's State of the Schools address in response to a question about what legislators can do to help schools besides an increase of funds.

Caldwell-Johnson was a longtime community activist

Caldwell-Johnson served on several nonprofit boards, including the Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Greater Des Moines Community Foundation, Planned Parenthood and Spelman College Museum of Fine Art.

She also was Oakridge's CEO since 2004. The neighborhood at 14th and Center streets in Des Moines provides housing and supportive services to 1,000 low-income individuals and families, 60% of whom are immigrants and refugees who speak a variety of languages.

"Speaking on behalf of our entire team, Teree is a dear friend, a wonderful mentor and one that brings the secret sauce to make Oakridge Neighborhood such an inspiring place," said Oakridge Neighborhood spokesperson Chris Irvine earlier this month. "We are so thankful for her, her guidance and her example."

Carol Bodensteiner, chair of the Oakridge Neighborhood Board of Directors, told the Register in an interview earlier this month Caldwell-Johnson was a mentor to her since they first met in 2005 when Bodensteiner ran for lieutenant governor.

Teree Caldwell-Johnson

Ten years ago, Caldwell-Johnson encouraged her to volunteer at Oakridge Neighborhood reading with the children. She still does it every week, now also with her daughter, Bodensteiner said.

“It's just even hard to say all the things that Terry does and gets you involved with and carries forward in this community. It's just incredible,” Bodensteiner said.

“ … She's just infectious. She pulls people together. She gets things moving forward.

“She’s just that kind of person. When Terry calls, people come.”

Caldwell-Johnson's work was recognized a number of times over the years. She was honored with the state's 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award, Cristine Wilson Medal for Equality and Justice, the President's Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award and she was named a 2022 “Remarkable Woman” by WHO-TV’s Nexstar Media Group.

State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad announced earlier this month that Caldwell-Johnson had received a certificate of recognition from the Iowa House of Representatives for “her long-lasting positive impact on the students of Des Moines Community School District, the community of Des Moines and the state of Iowa."

Register reporter F. Amanda Tugade contributed to this report.

