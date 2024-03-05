Des Moines school board member Teree Caldwell-Johnson to resign in wake of health issues

DMPS Board Chair Teree Caldwell Johnson introduces new superintendent Ian Roberts during a Des Moines Public Schools board meeting at Central Campus on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Des Moines.

Long-time Des Moines School Board member Teree Caldwell-Johnson, who has been battling cancer, is resigning from the board after nearly two decades.

School Board Chair Jackie Norris confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Caldwell-Johnson — who has been on the board since 2006 — had submitted her resignation.

Caldwell-Johnson has also stepped down from her role at Oakridge Neighborhood, a Des Moines nonprofit that provides housing and other services for families in need, to focus on her health, according to a news release.

Caldwell-Johnson — who has served as the school board chair and vice chair over the years — announced last year she had been diagnosed with cancer. In recent months, she has been attending board meetings online.

Ian Roberts shakes hands with Teree Caldwell Johnson, board chair, after signing paperwork during a Des Moines Public Schools board meeting at Central Campus on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Des Moines.

More information will be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Caldwell-Johnson's resignation letter will be read, Norris said.

During the meeting "Teree’s contribution to Des Moines public schools will be recognized for her fierce commitment to equity. Integrity and the Southside (of Des Moines)," she said.

Teree Caldwell-Johnson has served the Des Moines community for decades

Since 2004, Caldwell-Johnson has served the CEO of Oakridge Neighborhood. She also sat on several nonprofit boards, including the Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Greater Des Moines Community Foundation, Planned Parenthood and Spelman College Museum of Fine Art.

Caldwell-Johnson has "transitioned out of her day-to-day responsibilities" at Oakridge to focus on her health, according to a statement from officials. The board of directors has selected Kristin Clayton, vice president of finance and administration, to take on Caldwell-Johnson’s role as acting CEO.

“Oakridge Neighborhood has thrived for 55 years, and our team remains committed to our mission of being the place where children achieve, families thrive and prosperity is created,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

Samantha Hernandez covers education for the Register. Reach her at (515) 851-0982 or svhernandez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @svhernandez or Facebook at facebook.com/svhernandezreporter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Teree Caldwell-Johnson to resign from Des Moines school board