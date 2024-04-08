How long is the solar eclipse in Wisconsin? Timelapse, map, peak

Today is the solar eclipse across the United States. But how long will the solar eclipse be over Wisconsin?

Wisconsin will only see a partial eclipse and isn't in the path of totality like 13 other states where day will turn to night.

So, what will the length of the partial eclipse be in Wisconsin? Here's what we know.

How long is the solar eclipse in Wisconsin?

For much of Wisconsin, the solar eclipse will start just after 12:50 p.m. and end after 3:20 p.m.

How long is the solar eclipse in Milwaukee?

In Milwaukee, the partial solar eclipse will take place for 2 hours 29 minutes, beginning at 12:52 p.m. and ending at 3:21 p.m.

For the partial eclipse, 89.6% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak in Milwaukee. That will happen at 2:08 p.m.

Solar eclipse in Madison

In the Madison area, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 12:50 p.m. and end at 3:19 p.m. The peak, in which 87% of the sun will be obscured, will happen at 2:06 p.m.

Solar eclipse in Green Bay

In the Green Bay area, the eclipse will begin at 12:54 p.m. and end at 3:21 p.m. The peak will happen at 2:09 p.m. where 84.6% of the sun will be obsured by the moon.

Solar eclipse map: Time lapse of solar eclipse

What happens during a solar eclipse?

The sun will be obscured by the moon, turning day into night for a brief time at its peak. The last eclipse was in 2017.

