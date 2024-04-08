Still need a pair of eclipse glasses? Try these Wisconsin retailers

If you procrastinated buying eclipse glasses until today, good luck finding them.

Some local retailers do offer them, but it's best to call ahead to check on availability. Party goods and surplus stores — such as American Science and Surplus in Milwaukee — are likely good places to try to find some, but there's no guarantee of availability. If all else fails, you can try to make your own with common household items.

Here's where you can check to see if any glasses are available:

Wisconsin retail chains with eclipse glasses

Walmart

Lowe's

Menards

Kroger

Meijer

Staples

Warby Parker is giving out free eclipse glasses at its Wisconsin locations

While supplies last, Warby Parker is giving out free eclipse glasses at its Wisconsin stores. There are two locations in southeastern Wisconsin: in Milwaukee's Third Ward and near the state capital in Madison.

American Astronomical Society eclipse glasses

The American Astronomical Society has a list of approved solar-eclipse glasses suppliers here. It's too late to order them online, however.

No glasses? Build your own eclipse viewer

You don't necessarily need special glasses or filters, but it takes a little creativity and a handful to household supplies to DIY your own eclipse viewer.

Here's what to know, including step-by-step instructions.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Where can I buy eclipse glasses in Milwaukee, Wisconsin?