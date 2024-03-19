How long could you be stuck in traffic after the solar eclipse? Emergency responders prep for gridlock, emergencies

When the moon blocks out the sun on April 8, local police will find themselves watching the total solar eclipse from boats, atop horses and while parked on bicycles and motorcycles as public safety agencies attempt to keep the community's well-being in check. The once-in-a-lifetime celestial event is also primed to be a once-in-a-lifetime test of the Rochester-area's public safety infrastructure.

The total solar eclipse is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Monroe County, clogging roadways and potentially interfering with cell phone signal. Officials from the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they are increasing staffing for April 8 and keeping patrols spread throughout the region, even in spots that may not draw eclipse crowds, so that if an emergency should arise, they'll be in a position to mobilize and respond quickly despite expected traffic.

That includes deploying scuba units and the Coast Guard onto Lake Ontario to help with water emergencies, or using drones and police horses to get a bird's eye view of crowds.

"A lot of it is going to be having officers in place, and then managing what occurs because we've never had something like this before," said RPD Capt. Greg Bello.

Those preparations will help other first responders in their efforts to respond to emergencies as normal, said Dr. Jeremy Cushman, the Monroe County EMS medical director.

"Truly, we hope and are planning for it to be business as usual ― that should you require some sort of unscheduled medical care, that you are able to access the resources that you need like any other day of the year," Cushman said.

Cushman, who also works in the emergency medicine department at the University of Rochester Medical Center, said URMC will also increase staffing in its emergency department and at urgent cares across the county. Residents experiencing an emergency should still call 911 as normal.

Total solar eclipse 2024: Traffic a major concern in Rochester, New York

The biggest challenge for first responders will be grid-locked roadways with traffic patterns in disarray. This is different than the bumper-to-bumper traffic one might experience leaving a Buffalo Bills game, Bello said. In that case, crowds of up to 70,000 are all heading away from a single spot. Police can shut down or reroute roadways to keep cars moving.

Before and after the eclipse, people will be traveling in all different directions: Into the city or out. To restaurants, parks and sponsored events. Out to Lake Ontario or Brockport to catch a different view.

"There's no one focus location to get people away from," Bello said.

Up to 150,000 visitors are expected across Monroe County. In 2017, the last time parts of the U.S. saw a total solar eclipse, traffic in some areas was backed up for 12 hours. Monroe County officials stress if you are leaving your home to watch the eclipse, go to your location early and stay late to help alleviate traffic.

Police officials said they have partnerships in place with tow truck companies for potential crashes that could snarl traffic further and have the capability to shut down certain lanes for first responder use if necessary.

