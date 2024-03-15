Is the NY Thruway ready for the solar eclipse? What travelers should know

Earlier this week, the New York State Thruway Authority issued some dos and don’ts for motorists in advance of the April 8 solar eclipse. Among them: Do obey all traffic laws. And do allow yourself extra time to get to your destination well in advance of the once-in-a-lifetime event. Don’t park on the shoulder of the Thruway — or stand alongside it.

But what is the Thruway Authority itself doing to prepare, since, as Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare stated, the 570-mile superhighway will be “one of the main transportation arteries” for people who want to experience totality? And since the heightened activity will play out against a still-unfolding $450 million project to redevelop the interstate’s 27 service areas?

Which NY Thruway service areas are closed?

In western and central New York, the Warners and DeWitt rest stops in the Syracuse area are closed for renovation. So is the Angola stop south of Buffalo; the Ontario stop in Le Roy; and the Scottsville stop. However, gas pumps at those sites remain open.

Food, fuel and restrooms on NY Thruway

Irish convenience store chain Applegreen, which operates New York State Thruway plazas, is prepared for April 8's total solar eclipse "and will be fully stocked to accommodate the anticipated crowds,” a Thruway Authority spokesperson said.

Irish convenience store conglomerate Applegreen, which operates the plazas’ restaurants, shops and facilities, “is prepared for the event and will be fully stocked to accommodate the anticipated crowds,” a Thruway Authority spokesperson said.

That should come as good news, because as some of the new rest stops have been unveiled, there have been complaints on social media about long food lines and a few reports of restaurants running out of items late in the day. Some travelers also have complained about the size of certain plaza restrooms and lines during busy times. But there are no plans to supplement restroom facilities by adding portable restrooms at stops for the event, the spokesperson said. Fuel storage tanks at service areas will be topped off right before the expected influx of eclipse tourists.

More staffing planned for NY Thruway during the solar eclipse

The spokesperson said the Thruway Authority will have more maintenance staff and traffic crews working from the weekend before the eclipse through April 9. Authority representatives will keep an eye on things from regional operational centers.

Heavy eclipse-related traffic expected on NY Thruway

The authority will temporarily suspend Thruway construction and lane closures to help with eclipse-related traffic flow, the spokesperson said. It also won’t issue special hauling permits — required to transport oversized loads — in the Buffalo or Syracuse areas for April 8 and 9. Authorized tow garages and state HELP trucks will be available to quickly clear disabled vehicles.

Meanwhile, New York State Police Troop T, which is dedicated to policing the Thruway, has been working on its own safety preparations.

Short-term parking along the NY Thruway

Short-term parking at open service plazas will be available in designated spots for customers. Text Stops and Park and Ride commuter lots will be available for short-term parking, but “We are expecting them to be full,” the spokesperson said.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Is the NY Thruway ready for the 2024 eclipse? What travelers should know