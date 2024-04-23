How long will the cooler temperatures last in Central Florida?

Central Florida is enjoying a nice break from the heat with some cooler-than-average days this week.

The cooldown will continue Tuesday with highs in the upper-70s.

Read: Gator storms MacDill Air Force Base, fights wildlife officers

Our area will also be mostly sunny until we get more cloud cover over the weekend.

Highs in the mid-80s will return Wednesday and stay around into the foreseeable future.

Watch: ‘Doesn’t sit right’: Cruise line raises price by thousands after consumer confirms booking

Our high temperatures will stay in the mid-to upper-80s until we get back into the 90s by the middle of next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:



