Local voters slowly visit polling places for primary election

Apr. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Despite typically lower turnout for the primary election, Moxham resident Ronald King said Tuesday that it's still important to vote in every campaign.

"I'm going to be on my phone all day telling people to vote," he said.

King scrolled through a litany of messages he's already sent to family and friends reminding them to take part in their civic duty.

However, he was dismayed when he showed up to vote at the polling place at St. Patrick Catholic Church in the Moxham section of Johnstown and there was no one waiting to go in.

"Normally, you see people here," King said, gesturing to an empty sidewalk. "I just want people to go out and vote."

He added that it's incredibly important to cast a ballot.

Several polling places across the area saw slow turnouts throughout the morning and early afternoon.

According to States United Democracy Center, in Pennsylvania, 39.59% of voters turned out for the primary and 70.11% in the general; while in 2020, 31.85% cast ballots for the primary and 76.07 came out for the general.

Across the country, roughly one third of voters show up for primary elections versus general contests, the nonprofit states.

King said he voted for President Joe Biden because he's a registered Democrat, but that doesn't mean he dislikes former President Donald Trump.

The local man put his support behind the sitting commander in chief, he said, because he thinks Biden has the experience to help the country at this turbulent time.

Inflation and immigration were key subjects on area voters minds Tuesday.

Estay Green, 77, said the southern border was a concern for him — going into the presidential election year, the subjects of borders and immigration have been hot topics for Democrats and Republicans discussing rates of undocumented individuals and security.

Andrea Mehalko, 60, agreed.

She said the country can't have an "open border" and that's why she came out to vote.

"I'm trying to make a difference," Mehalko said. "I want things to change."

She expressed dissatisfaction with Biden's administration and wants Trump, who's facing state and federal crime charges, back in office.

As for the counts against Trump, Mehalko said she doesn't believe those are credible.

"I just hope and pray Trump wins," Tami Kubat said.

She voted with her husband, Jim, at the Blacklick Township municipal building Tuesday.

Kubat said she had "serious concerns" about the Biden administration, but did not go into detail.

She said it's important to vote in every election and her husband agreed.

"You've got to get your vote to count," Jim Kubat said.

Daniel Allen, 43, who cast his ballot at Westmont Hilltop Recreation Center, shared a similar sentiment.

"I always do my civic duty," he said. "I always vote."

He joked that voters are "stuck" with the presidential candidates in the primary, but it's good to support those running for regional, state and federal seats.

Two local campaigns gaining attention include Pennsylvania's 72nd district where longtime state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is facing his Republican challenger Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce; and the 14th Congressional district, which includes part of Somerset County, where Democratic candidates Chris Dziados and Ken Bach are going up against Chief Deputy Whip U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington.

With the exception of the 14th district, those candidates are unchallenged in the primary and will move on to the general election in November.

King said he voted for Burns because he appreciates what the representative has done for the area.

Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky continued his longtime tradition of congratulating first-time voters on Tuesday.

He visited Forest Hills High School to talk to five seniors about the importance of voting and encourage them to educate themselves on the candidates.

"I'm glad they're registered to vote — number one — and I'm glad they are exercising their right to vote," Cherniskey said.

The commissioner has participated in this tradition since 2012, rotating to different locations throughout the county each year.

Cherniskey said two students at Forest Hills had voted prior to school and the others were going afterward.

"(They) seem to have a positive attitude," he added.