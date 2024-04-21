Local school bans cellphones and kids are cool with it: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Schools across Ohio are considering cellphone bans in light of research that shows phones can hurt students' mental health and academics.

Hello. I'm Madeline Mitchell, and I cover education for The Enquirer.

I don't know about you, but I can't remember the last time I went phone-free for a day. I am constantly checking my cellphone for social media updates, news notifications and messages from my loved ones.

Some students at Cincinnati Country Day School say they were like that, too, before the school's cellphone ban was implemented in August. Kids are required to turn in their phones at the beginning of the day and can't get them back until after school.

And you might be surprised to hear that the kids aren't mad about it.

Why? To find out, read my latest story here.

What else you need to know Monday, April 22

