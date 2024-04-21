Local school bans cellphones and kids are cool with it: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Hello. I'm Madeline Mitchell, and I cover education for The Enquirer.
I don't know about you, but I can't remember the last time I went phone-free for a day. I am constantly checking my cellphone for social media updates, news notifications and messages from my loved ones.
Some students at Cincinnati Country Day School say they were like that, too, before the school's cellphone ban was implemented in August. Kids are required to turn in their phones at the beginning of the day and can't get them back until after school.
And you might be surprised to hear that the kids aren't mad about it.
Why? To find out, read my latest story here.
What else you need to know Monday, April 22
☀️ Weather: High of 64. Warmer with plenty of sunshine.
📜 Before making eclipse history, this astronomer documented Cincinnati in the 1700s.
💍 A police report was filed for Jason Kelce's lost Super Bowl ring. Here's what it said.
🏀 Battle at the Border: 31st Annual Ohio/ Kentucky All-Star game at Thomas More University.
🎉 All the things you can possibly do in Cincinnati this week: April 22-28.
Today's Top Stories
• The Reds' new bullpen depth steps up in a win over the Angels
• Area of train derailment at Wyoming-Lockland border deemed safe; rail operations to resume
• Construction on Columbia Parkway, Wooster Pike, other roads may impede East Side commuters
• 5 of Ohio's most unique homes, from a mushroom in Cincinnati to Carlisle's UFO house
• Why Cincinnati Reds' Lodolo returned in Nick of time for what awaits Reds
