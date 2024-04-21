Area of train derailment at Wyoming-Lockland border deemed safe; rail operations to resume

The area where a train derailed at the Wyoming-Lockland border Saturday night has been deemed safe.

A Wyoming city alert, sent via text message at 9:07 a.m. Sunday, said the tracks remain a work area but it is safe to return the area. All businesses and parks are open. CSX, the freight railroad company involved, said in a statement it expects train service to resume by 7 p.m.

After the derailment, the city evacuated 500 feet from the tracks, which separate Wyoming and Lockland. The evacuation order was lifted at 10:22 p.m. Saturday.

Three CSX railcars derailed around 8 p.m. Saturday near Wyoming Avenue in Lockland, according to the company's statement. Plastic pellets spilled from one railcar. The two others involved were tank cars, one full and one loaded. They both remain secure.

The damaged cars are securely staged nearby and will be moved back to CSX’s Queensgate railyard tomorrow, the company's statement reads. Crews are working to recover the the plastic pellets on the ground

Emergency personnel respond to a train derailment in Wyoming on Saturday, April 20. On Sunday, city officials said the area is safe.

A text alert from Wyoming said the plastic pellets are called "Hop Flake," which is nonflammable.

There were no injuries to the train crew and the cause remains under investigation.

