Local nurse expected to plead guilty to charges related to patient deaths

11 Investigates has learned that former nurse Heather Pressdee is expected to plead guilty Thursday to multiple charges related to patient deaths while she was working at care homes across the area.

>> 11 Investigates how ‘killer nurse’ moved from one nursing home to another, avoiding authorities

Pressdee is expected in court in Butler on Thursday.

A guilty plea could potentially take the death penalty off the table.

Pressdee is facing numerous charges for allegedly administering lethal doses of insulin to patients at five different care facilities between 2020 and 2023.

The brand new details just in on 11 News at 4 p.m. and on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., we investigate how Pressdee was able to bounce from one nursing home to another, avoiding authorities and superiors for several years.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11 Investigates Exclusive: Black Pittsburgh police recruits eliminated after psychological testing Dad speaks out as 2 children recover after falling from 3rd-story window in White Oak Pittsburgh Pride 2024 moved to different location after access denied at Point State Park VIDEO: ‘A really big Pennsylvania issue’: U.S. House passes bill with fix for uncapped natural gas wells DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts