Local lawmakers, teachers, advocates seek to boost Biden-Harris campaign in NC

State Sen. Natalie Murdock speaks at the launch of Educators for Biden in Raleigh

At the Raleigh launch of “Educators for Biden-Harris” on Tuesday, speakers, including elected officials, sought to contrast the Biden administration’s plan for public education with that of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Educators for Biden-Harris is a nationwide initiative intended to engage and mobilize teachers, parents and advocates to support the reelection of President Biden.

First lady Jill Biden launched the initiative last Friday in Minnesota. The presidents of the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) accompanied the First Lady at the event. The two national teachers’ unions, which have already endorsed Biden, have nearly five million combined members with local affiliates in all 50 states.

On Tuesday, speakers highlighted what they described as the difference between the Biden administration’s efforts to bolster public education, support teachers, and forgive some of their student debt, versus Trump’s proposals for cuts to public education and his calls for abolishing the Department of Education.

“Teachers and educators across our state cannot afford another four years of Donald Trump,” said Democratic state Sen. Natalie Murdock (Chatham, Durham). “That’s why we’ve come here together today, under the banner of Educators for Biden-Harris to encourage and mobilize everyone, from parents to school staff, teachers and students to work together and deliver a win for President Biden right here in North Carolina this November.”

Murdock said there is a need for change in education policy, highlighting concerns over Trump’s approach to loan forgiveness programs.

“During his time in office, Donald Trump tried to gut public service loan forgiveness programs, and he continues to threaten loan forgiveness if he is reelected.”

In her remarks, state Rep. Rosa Gill of Wake County, a former public school teacher, stressed the need to elect leaders who champion public education, citing challenges she faced during her years in the classroom. “I know how important it is that we have elected leaders who are fighting to ensure our schools are well funded, accessible and safe for all of our students and that our educators get paid for what they’re worth,” Gill said. “On this test, Joe Biden passes with the flying colors, and Donald Trump gets a resounding F.”

Gill, a member of committees overseeing appropriations and K-12 education, said Trump’s policies undermined teachers’ rights and funding. She said Trump launched an unprecedented attack on teachers’ unions, “systematically rolling back” the ability of teachers’ unions to represent their members.

Christina Cole Spears, a Special Ed teacher and President of the Wake County NCAE, described the potential negative impact of funding cuts under a Trump administration. “He cut funding from our students and our schools, and is threatening to do it again,” said Spears.“For students, cuts in funding means outdated textbooks, fewer after school activities and opportunities, and public school workers are being spread thin. It means their learning experiences and their potential is being stifled, not supported.”

