Local event organizers make severe weather contingency plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather with the possibility of tornadoes is expected on Saturday. There are several events still scheduled to go on as planned, including prom and baseball games.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management, Derby High School officials, and Wichita State University athletics spoke to local meteorologists on Thursday and are working on contingency plans for their events.

“When you have a number of people outside, you don’t want to wait until the last minute, so we’re very proactive,” said WSU Senior Associate Athletic Director, Facilities and Operations, Brad Pittman.

The Shockers are set to take on Tulane at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is Bark in the Park Day at the ballpark, so they are anticipating a large crowd. Pittman said they are looking at every option to keep people safe.

“If we want to move the game time up to try and beat the weather, we can; if we want to wait until the weather passes, we can do that; if we want to play a doubleheader on Sunday,” said Pittman.

He said that if they do play the game and a threat moves in, they have ways to get fans, players, coaches, and staff to safety.

“There are locations on campus we can send people to for those types of shelters,” said Pittman.

Derby High School, hopeful the storm doesn’t put a damper on their dance. The school plans to have a prom in the Old Town on Saturday.

Cody Charvat, with Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said they worked with the school, keeping students safe if a tornado does hit Wichita.

“The county has been contacted, by one in particular, about using the Ruffin Building for their downtown prom, to shelter in the basement there,” said Charvat.

His biggest warning to people is to make sure you’re weather-aware.

“There’s no reason to stop living our lives just because there’s a threat of severe weather. Now, that doesn’t mean we can ignore the threat either. Build a kit, make a plan, and stay informed,” said Charvat.

Derby Public Schools and WSU will keep people updated on plans as events get closer.

Emergency management in Sedgwick County said there are no public shelters in Wichita, so people should make a plan ahead of time. He recommends taking shelter in an insulated bathroom with no windows if a basement is not an option.

