Total solar eclipse 2024: Live video and updates

Total solar eclipse day is finally here, as millions of people across North America prepare to turn their gaze upward to witness the most highly anticipated celestial event in recent years.

According to NASA, the eclipse will first be visible at around 11:07 a.m. PT Monday on Mexico’s Pacific coast, with the moon slipping between the Earth and sun, temporarily causing skies to darken. It will then continue along a “path of totality” that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.

In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where you won’t be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Where will the weather be best for viewing? Clouds and rain may impede viewing in some areas during Monday's eclipse. (Dave Caulkin/AP Photo, File) The areas with the best chance of a clear view of the eclipse are across northern New England as well as in northern Arkansas and central Indiana, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That includes cities near Caribou, Maine, where the National Weather Service is expecting "mainly sunny skies" with a high of 58 degrees and only 5% cloud coverage; and Burlington, Vt., which is expecting partly sunny skies and 7% cloud coverage. According to Yahoo Weather, there is a 65% chance of rain on Monday in Austin, Texas, and a 75% chance in Dallas. Austin will also have 80% cloud coverage while Dallas will have 66%, which may impede viewing in both cities. The same goes for Buffalo, N.Y., which is expecting 79% cloud coverage, and Cleveland, Ohio, with 65% cloud coverage. Indianapolis, Ind. and Little Rock, Ark. have a slightly better chance to witness the eclipse in all its glory, with 33% and 32% respective cloud coverage. Read more: Eclipse weather forecast: From Texas to Maine, what conditions you should expect on Monday

What makes this different from 2017's eclipse? Students from Muchin College Prep react as the solar eclipse emerges from behind clouds in Millennium Park in Chicago on Aug. 21, 2017. (Alexandra Wimley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Joe Westlake, director of NASA’s heliophysics division, said that more Americans will be able to see Monday's eclipse than the one that took place in 2017, which only experienced 100% totality in “fairly uninhabited” areas of the United States. This one, however, “hits large cities like San Antonio, Dallas, and through Arkansas, Cleveland, Indianapolis and all the way into Vermont,” he told Yahoo News. Not to mention, the path of totality will be nearly 60% wider this time, and the eclipse itself will last much longer, with nearly four minutes of 100% totality in Dallas and Cleveland. “There's over 30 million Americans within the path of the eclipse’s totality,” Westlake said of today’s event. “There's another 150-plus million within a 200-mile drive of getting there. I think a lot of people across the U.S. are going to do that, which should have a big impact [on cities].”