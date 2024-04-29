Live updates: Top United Methodist conference faces key decisions on LGBTQ+ rights, budget

A procession of United Methodist bishops leads opening worship at the 2024 United Methodist Church General Conference in Charlotte, N.C. The general conference hasn't gathered for a regular session in eight years, setting up the denomination's top legislative meeting to be historic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United Methodist Church’s top legislative assembly got off to an earlier-than-expected start when it swiftly approved key measures to refashion the denomination’s global structure.

But it’s just the start of a series of high-profile decisions facing the UMC General Conference at its two-week worldwide gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 700-plus delegates from around the world are expected to vote on other proposals seeking to remove anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions and a drastically reduced proposed budget.

The largely Nashville-based UMC is emerging from a splintering that led to a quarter of all U.S. churches to leave the nation’s largest mainline Protestant denomination following disagreements over church policy and theology — including dealing with LGBTQ+ rights.

The UMC General Conference hasn’t gathered for a regular session in eight years largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The body typically meets every four years. The decisions it makes this week are expected to shape the denomination’s long-term future.

Follow along for live updates.

Agency reports set stage for decisions on LGBTQ+ rights, budget

United Methodist general agencies presented highly anticipated reports early in the general conference, chief among which were the UMC Revised Social Principles.

A declaration of United Methodists’ values, the proposed 43-page revised social principles is “the first wholesale revision of our social principles since 1972,” said Randall Miller, vice president of the UMC General Board of Church and Society, in an April 24 presentation to delegates. “(It’s) an opportunity to begin with a fresh page.”

The UMC General Board of Church and Society is one of 13 United Methodist general agencies that oversee the denomination’s various global ministries. Starting in 2012, the agency oversaw an overhaul of the social principles to address a host of concerns, perhaps most notably LGBTQ+ rights.

The proposed revised social principles no longer include a key passage saying homosexuality is “incompatible with Christian teaching.” The UMC General Conference in 1972 added that phrasing in an important justification for future anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions in the UMC Book of Discipline, a compendium of the denomination’s policies and practices.

Those who want the UMC to become more LGBTQ+ inclusive are supporting both the proposed revised social principles and a series of changes to the UMC Book of Discipline.

The UMC’s finance agency also presented a proposed budget, another high-profile business item at the Charlotte gathering. The current budget proposal is set at $353 million, a $251 million drop from the last approved budget in 2016 or a 42% decrease.

The figure is slightly higher than the most recent proposal due to an additional $7 million carve-out for a potential UMC General Conference special session in 2026.

Visa issues impact turnout

United Methodist Church General Conference rules allow for as many as 862 delegates, but the turnout is lower due to visa issues for those traveling from outside the U.S.

Last week, upwards of 750 delegates were present to vote. Before the conference began, United Methodist officials reported 73% of total delegates from outside the U.S. were confirmed to attend.

Traditionalist advocates were especially frustrated at the truncated turnout, particularly among countries in which delegates typically support more conservative legislative proposals. Specifically, many delegates from African countries have aligned with conservative advocacy groups to pass or protect restrictive policies for LGBTQ+ people in the church.

These turnout issues plus the recent exodus of conservative U.S. churches might put traditionalists at a disadvantage, though it’s unclear how it will affect votes on proposals to remove anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions. But a decisive majority of delegates approved proposals last week to recreate the denomination’s system of regional oversight, a legislative proposal known as “regionalization,” which traditionalists opposed.

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on social media @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Live updates: UMC General Conference to decide LGBTQ+ rights, budget