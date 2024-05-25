Live updates: Severe weather, with potential for tornadoes, forecast to move through Oklahoma

Oklahoma is bracing for yet another round of severe weather Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, all potential hazards are possible, including high winds, hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes.

Widespread severe storms (some significant) are possible Saturday across the central/southern Plains to the Ozarks, and on Sunday from the Ozarks to the lower Mid-MS and Lower OH/TN Valley. Remain aware of approaching thunderstorms, especially if outdoors Memorial Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/9HekT3acSJ — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 23, 2024

This article will be updated through the night as the weather develops across the state.

Tornado watch for most of Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms have crossed into Oklahoma from Texas. Most of Oklahoma remains under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.

4:20 PM - Severe storms continue to develop and move across the area. Very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible. Stay weather aware! #okwx #texomaw pic.twitter.com/OaqxK18Z6R — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 25, 2024

Organizers of the Paseo Arts Festival announced on Facebook that the event will be closing at 5 p.m. Saturday. The festival will return from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday.

The festival will be closing at 5pm due to the severe weather forecast this evening. Please be safe! We will return tomorrow at 10am! See you then 💚 Posted by Paseo Arts District on Saturday, May 25, 2024

Riverwind Casino in Norman announced its Beats and Bites event has been postponed until a later date. Tickets to the event can be refunded.

OKC weather radar

Prepare for severe weather now

Regardless of any particular forecast, here are some things you can do to get ready for Oklahoma's severe weather season.

Figure out now where you'll go if you need to seek shelter; there are no public shelters in Oklahoma City

If you have access to a storm shelter, clean it out and get ready to use it

Get a flashlight and spare batteries

If you own a weather radio, make sure it's programmed and working properly

Identify your source for immediate weather information, like from local meteorologists

Sit down with your family and discuss what to do if there is a tornado threat

Do you have pets? Make sure there's a plan to keep your furry friends safe and secure

Oklahoma rainfall totals

Find daily rainfall totals using this Oklahoma Mesonet rainfall map.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Live updates on severe weather, potential for tornadoes in Oklahoma