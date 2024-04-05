List of candidates continues to grow

Apr. 4—Two candidates have filed to run against U.S. District 2 Congressman Josh Brecheen in November.

According to an Oklahoma Election Board list, Democrat Brandon Wade filed Thursday and Independent Ronnie Hopkins filed Wednesday. Brecheen, a Republican seeking his second term, filed Wednesday.

Filing for federal, state and county offices continues through 5 p.m. Friday. Candidates for state legislative or federal offices file at the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with their county election boards.

According to his campaign material, Wade was born in Copan and is an oil field laborer.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault drew a second opponent for the Republican primary for sheriff when Clint Johnson filed Thursday.

Also Thursday, Paul Palmer of Stigler filed to run as a Republican for District 15 Oklahoma Representative. Republican Tim Turner of Kinta filed for that seat Wednesday. The seat is held by Randy Randleman of Eufaula, whose term ends this year.

Party primary elections are June 18. The general election is Nov. 5.

Wednesday and Thursday filings, as of 3 p.m. Thursday were:

Muskogee County

* Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Republican: Keith Hyslop, Hayden Wright.

* County Clerk — Republican: Polly Irving.

* Sheriff — Republican: Andy Simmons

* County Court Clerk — Republican: Robyn Boswell.

Cherokee County

* Court Clerk — Democrat: Lesa Rousey Daniels.

* Sheriff — Republican: Jason Chennault, Pete Broderick, Clint Johnson.

* County Clerk — Democrat: Cheryl A. Trammel.

* Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Democrat: Chris Jenkins, Rick Lamons.

McIntosh County

* Court Clerk — Republican: Lisa Rodebush.

* Sheriff — Republican: Kevin Ledbetter.

* County Clerk — Republican: Deena Farrow.

* Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Republican: Monty D. Grider, Clifford McElhaney, Kevin Drake.

Wagoner County

* Court Clerk — Republican: Jim Hight.

* Sheriff — Chris Elliott.

* County Clerk — Republican: Lori Hendricks.

* Commissioner, Dist. 2 — Republican: Dustin Dorr, Randy Stamps, Jim E. Helm.

State and National Offices

* U.S. Representative, Dist. 2 — Republican: Josh Brecheen; Democrat: Brandon Wade. Independent: Ronnie Hopkins.

* State Senate, Dist. 3 — Republican: Julie McIntosh, Blake "Cowboy" Stevens, Patrick Sampson.

* State Senate, Dist. 9 — Republican: Avery Carl Frix.

* State Representative, Dist. 12 — Republican: Kevin McDugle. Democrat: Crystal LaGrone.

* State Representative, Dist. 13 — Republican: Neil Hays.

* State Representative, Dist. 14 — Republican: Chris Sneed.

* State Representative, Dist. 15 — Republican: Tim Turner, Paul Palmer.

* Asterisk denotes Thursday filing.