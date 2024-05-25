Linden man charged in fatal shooting of another city man in Union County park

UNION COUNTY - A 47-year-old Linden man has been charged with the shooting death of of a 29-year-old man in the Roselle section of Warinanco Park last weekend.

Gerald O. Walker has been charged with one count of murder, a first degree crime; one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, both second degree crimes, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Union county Police Chief Martin Mogensen announced.

Walker turned himself into the Elizabeth Police Department on Friday and is being held at the Union County Jail pending his first Superior Court appearance scheduled for Sunday.

Around 7:51 p.m. May 19 Union County Police received a report of a shooting in the Roselle section of Warinanco Park, a Union County facility. When officers arrived they located Shakiir Manns, 29, of Linden who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-370-6793, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Union County Police Detective Nelson Costa at 862-240-6780.

