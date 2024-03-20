Licking County issues: Hanover, Hartford, St. Albans levies, Jersey Township liquor option

Licking County residents headed to the polls Tuesday and had their say on several local ballot measures.

Five property tax levies for public safety departments across Licking County were on Tuesday's primary ballot, as well as a local liquor option that, if approved, would have made it easier for businesses to obtain a liquor license in Jersey Township.

County Line Joint Fire District: Additional 6.5 mills for five years for the district

The levy failed with 52% of voters rejecting the levy and 48% supporting it, according to unofficial results from Licking and Knox Counties Board of Elections. It was a difference of 44 votes.

What it's for: The County Line Joint Fire District formed in May and started serving the village of Utica and Washington Township in Licking County and Morgan Township in Knox County with 24-hour coverage Jan. 1, replacing the Utica Volunteer Fire Department and the Utica Emergency Squad. If the levy would have passed, the district would have increased daily staffing from two part-timers per shift to three part-timers per shift. In the long term, the levy funds would have allowed the district to budget for high-cost items such as fire trucks, ambulances, heart monitors and other medical equipment, Sam Parsons, president of the fire district board and a Washington Township trustee, said previously.

What it will cost residents: Utica and Washington Township residents currently pay $90.22 annually per every $100,000 of property value for existing fire and EMS levies, according to county auditor records. But as previously reported, Parsons said the district would cease collection on the existing levies if the 6.5-mill levy passed. Had it passed, residents would have paid $228 annually per every $100,000 of property value, according to the county auditor's office.

How much it will raise: Parsons said last month that based on information provided by the auditors' offices for Licking and Knox counties, the levy would have raised $956,950 annually.

Hanover Township: 1 mill replacement levy for five years for Hanover Volunteer Fire Department.

The levy passed with 58% of voters supporting the levy, according to unofficial results from the board of elections.

What it's for: The levy funds will cover expenses related to fire protection and emergency medical services.

What it will cost residents: Residents currently pay $30.06 annually for every $100,000 of property value. Because the levy passed, residents will pay an additional $4.94 annually for every $100,000 of property value, according to information provided by the county auditor's office.

How much it will raise: The levy will generate $125,618 annually, according to the auditor's office.

Village of Hartford: Additional 2.9 mills for five years for Hartford Police Department

The levy passed with 55% of the vote to 45%, according to unofficial results from the board of elections. It was a difference of nine votes.

What it's for: Levy funds will go toward payroll, equipment and other expenses related to the police department, Mayor Greg Retherford wrote last month via email. While the ballot language said it's an additional levy, Hartford Chief Jeff Brooks wrote via email in February that this levy is replacing one that expired in 2023. This levy will start collecting in 2025.

What it will cost residents: It will cost residents $102 annually per every $100,000 of property value.

How much it will raise: The levy will generate about $30,000 annually.

Hartford Township: Additional 2.5 mills for five years for Hartford Fire Department

The levy passed with 56% of voter supporting to 44%, according to unofficial results from the board of elections.

What it's for: The money will pay for salaries, equipment, supplies and other expenses related to the fire department.

What it will cost residents: Residents will have to pay $87.50 annually per every $100,000 of property value, Township Fiscal Officer Adam Lanthorn said last month.

How much it will raise: The township will receive $200,231 annually.

St. Albans Township: Additional 10 mills permenately for St. Albans Fire Department

The levy failed to pass with 58% of residents voting no to 42% voting for the levy, according to unofficial results from the board of elections.

What it's for: St. Albans Fire Chief Michael Theisen said in February that levy funds would have gone toward maintaining the department's current staffing levels, purchasing necessary medical equipment and maintaining the department's vehicle replacement schedule. The levy was needed, he said, because of increasing demand for services and rising costs. He said vehicles and equipment costs have risen 30-40% since the township last approved a levy in 2018.

What it will cost residents: Residents currently pay $199.37 annually per every $100,000 of property value for existing fire and EMS levies, according to county auditor records. But Theisen said previously the township would let 3-mill and 4-mill levies expire if the 10-mill levy passes. If voters had approved the levy, residents would have paid $350 annually per every $100,000 of property value, according to the county auditor's office.

How much it will raise: The levy would have generated $1,423,000 annually if it had been approved, Theisen said.

Jersey Township: Liquor option for a revitalization district

The liquor option failed 51% to 49%. It was a difference of seven votes, according to unofficial results from the board of elections.

What it is: The Jersey Township Trustees on Dec. 4 unanimously approved a revitalization district, which is a tool under Ohio law that promotes the investment and development of new restaurants and other social and entertainment establishments within a defined area. The ballot measure would have approved the local liquor option that would have allowed up to 15 new liquor permits to be issued within a defined area without the businesses individually going to the ballot.

Why the township approved a revitalization district: The district was a way to make the township's major corridors attractive to restaurants, hotels, retail stores and similar development types so properties stay in Jersey Township and don't annex into a neighboring municipality.

Revitalization district boundaries: The revitalization district is along most of the major roadways in the township, including Worthington Road, Mink Street, Ohio 310/Hazelton-Etna Road and Morse Road.

