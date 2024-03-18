Levittown shooter argued with family before opening fire: police

The man suspected of killing his sister, stepmom and ex-girlfriend in a Philadelphia suburb over the weekend began by arguing with his father, according to police.

Charging documents against Andre Gordon Jr., 26, were made public Monday and described multiple violent confrontations in Levittown.

Cops said Gordon first arrived Saturday at the home where his father and stepmother, Karen Gordon, lived along with his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

Police said Gordon knocked on the door and began arguing with his father, a debate that ended with his dad closing the door on him, according to the documents obtained by Levittown Now. After that, Gordon smashed glass on the front door with a rifle he was carrying and opened fire into the home, investigators said.

Those bullets killed Karen Gordon, 52, and Kera Gordon, according to police.

Cops said Gordon then made a short drive to the home where Taylor Daniel, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of their two children, lived with her family.

Investigators learned Gordon and Daniel got into an argument at the front door of that residence, with Daniel both calling the police and telling her family that Gordon had a gun, according to Levittown Now. When officers arrived, they found Daniel’s body in a bedroom at the home and spoke with Daniel’s brother.

Daniel’s mother told police she struck Gordon with an ax handle and he responded by smacking her with his rifle, local NBC affiliate WCAU reported. Gordon was charged with assault for that response.

Gordon remained at Monroe County jail in Trenton, N.J., on Monday, pending his extradition back to Pennsylvania. He is also facing several weapons counts and a carjacking charge in New Jersey.