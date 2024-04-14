Letters: A stark reminder that Iran’s ambition is the total destruction of Israel

SIR – The drone and missile attacks on Israel by the totalitarian Islamic state of Iran (report, April 14) have been described as “revenge”. However, let’s be clear: Iran initiated this war on October 7 2023 and continues to want Israel’s total destruction.



What is Israel supposed to do?



D S A Murray

Dorking, Surrey

SIR – Sooner rather than later, the regime in Iran will have to be confronted head-on.



If Tehran acquires nuclear weapons, it won’t hesitate to use them. We have been clearly warned.



Dominic Shelmerdine

London SW3

SIR – Incredibly, Iran is this year serving as the chair of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament.

Perhaps it’s time for the UN to be restructured.



James Ward

London N20

SIR – Whatever casuistry Iran chooses to present for its seizure of an Israeli-linked vessel on Saturday (report, telegraph.co.uk, April 13), this is essentially an act of piracy and should be treated as such.



David Fisher

Manchester

SIR – The use of RAF fighters to shoot down Iranian drones bound for Israel will result in retaliatory action by Iran in the form of attacks on British shipping navigating through the Strait of Hormuz. This irresponsible disregard for the lives of British seafarers is reprehensible.



Throughout my 44-year career in the Merchant Navy, I had to look down the wrong end of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s weapon on a number of occasions. I’ve been fired on in the Strait by Boghammar patrol boats armed with half-inch machine guns, intercepted by an Iranian warship within a cable of Dubai’s breakwater (only to be saved by the timely arrival of a Royal Navy destroyer), and very nearly shot dead on arrival by air at Bandar Abbas airport.



The Royal Navy no longer has sufficient capacity to protect our merchant fleet. The British Government needs to stop giving token assistance to our American allies without first stopping to consider the danger this causes to seafarers. Bombing Yemen has already resulted in attacks on British shipping, and this situation can only now get a lot worse.



Peter J Newton

Retired Merchant Navy captain

Chellaston, Derbyshire

SIR – I am slightly bemused by reports that the RAF shot down Iranian drones targeted at Israel. Why hasn’t it assisted Ukraine in a similar fashion? Surely a country that has already been illegally invaded deserves similar, if not stronger, support.



J L Greenwood

London SW18



Bank of England errors

SIR – Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, refuses to apologise for his mistakes because “we do not do hindsight” (“Bank’s forecasts have ‘significant shortcomings’, warns Bernanke”, Business, April 13). Since he doesn’t do foresight, as evidenced by an independent expert assessment, what exactly does he do?



UK plc does not need the guidance of somebody who cannot learn from experience.



Gillian Courage

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

SIR – The Treasury Select Committee found that Andrew Bailey, when he was chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, “fell short” in his duty to protect the public in light of the £237 million London Capital & Finance investment scandal.



For his incompetence, the establishment promoted him to be the Governor of the Bank of England. In her memoir, Liz Truss suggests she wanted to sack him, but he shouldn’t have been appointed in the first place.



David Miller

Chigwell, Essex

SIR – The reason the Bank of England gets it so wrong on inflation, and much else, is its socialistic, Keynesian groupthink. Quite why a series of supposedly Conservative governments have enabled and tolerated it is the mystery.



Andrew Shouler

Grays, Essex



Postmaster justice

SIR – Alan Bates should not need to fundraise in order to bring prosecutions against those implicated in the Horizon scandal (“Bates pledges to fundraise to jail PO bosses”, report, April 13). Police investigations should have already begun, and the appropriate action taken. The victims of this scandal deserve nothing less. Millions will be spent on the public inquiry, which should be recovered from the perpetrators of any crime and/or civil indiscretion.



What has already been revealed is an absolute disgrace, and justice is now long overdue.



Philip Everall

Crewe, Cheshire



Knead-to-know basis

SIR – My mother, Doris Grant, would be most gratified to see her novel and once-famous recipe for healthy bread, known as the “Grant Loaf”, still being recommended 80 years after it was first published in Your Daily Bread (Letters, April 13). This was one of her many popular books on the intimate relationship between food and health, all of which displayed a remarkable degree of wisdom, which was way ahead of its time.



Less well known was her secret – that the recipe started life as a mistake. The very first time she tried to make bread, she didn’t read the recipe properly, and omitted to knead the dough. The Grant Loaf was born.



Dr Elizabeth Stanley

Exeter, Devon



Pothole peace of mind

SIR – Having read your report, “UK roads have 100 times more potholes than craters on Moon” (April 13), and as someone who has developed computer software to count lunar craters, may I reassure readers that UK pothole counts are not that bad?



In fact, there are more than 10,000 craters in every square kilometre of the lunar surface. That is about 400 billion craters across the entire moon.



Peter Cadogan

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Rayner’s house claims

SIR – It may be that Angela Rayner, the shadow deputy prime minister, has nothing to hide (“Rayner’s former aide contradicts house claims”, report, April 14).



However, if this is the case, as both she and Sir Keir Starmer claim, then why don’t they come clean about the legal advice she has received and stop wasting yet more taxpayers’ money and scarce police resources?



John Hayter

Sandwich, Kent

SIR – I was a Cabinet special adviser during Margaret Thatcher’s last government. Unsurprisingly, my political views have little in common with Angela Rayner’s. But as a person she undoubtedly deserves some admiration, having overcome multiple challenges from her earlier years to rise to her current position.



Now we learn that the police are launching a criminal investigation into her conduct. Why? Surely her house sale is a civil matter for the tax authorities to investigate. If tax has not been paid, penalties may be applied. The intention is relevant. Some may be reminded of Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon: for serious sums or potential bad intent, the National Crime Agency sometimes works with HMRC.



Yet here we have the local Greater Manchester police force investigating. Surely it should be dealing with more serious matters, such as offences against the person, burglaries, thefts.



Respect for politicians is possibly at its lowest ebb in my lifetime. Unless real criminal offences have been committed, we should surely keep the personal out of the politics. If there have been lies told to Parliament, then the consequences should be political. But Greater Manchester police should leave this lady alone.



Nick Martin

London W6



Navy non-swimmers

SIR – Your report (April 12) on the Royal Navy accepting recruits who cannot swim reminded me of my great uncle, who served for about 40 years, encompassing both world wars. He joined in 1906 as a non-swimmer.



He recounted being taken to the highest diving board by a kindly petty officer, so that he could look down on the swimmers to see how it was done. He was, of course, pushed in.



He claimed he learnt to swim on the way down. New recruits, beware – though perhaps methods of instruction have changed.



Rev Clive Kirk

Send, Surrey



Prize money will tarnish Olympic Games glory

Ysaora Thibus of France wins a bout in the Women's Foil at the Tokyo Olympics, 2021 - Jamie Squire/getty

SIR – The Olympic motto, “faster, higher, stronger”, rightly does not include “better paid” (“Coe defends £40k Olympics golds”, Sport, April 11).



The Olympics has changed over time, with some sports, such as live pigeon shooting and rope climbing, now gone, and BMX riding, breakdancing, skateboarding and surfing included in Paris 2024.



There seems to be an almost desperate effort to renew interest in a competition that is already popular anyway. The prize money goes against the basic premise of the Games, even though many countries already pay the winners.



It used to be all about representing your country to the best of your ability, and, as Eddie the Eagle showed, you don’t have to come first to be a winner.



Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

SIR – Jeremy Wilson (Sport, April 11) is right that Lord Coe’s proposal to offer prize money to winning athletes at the Olympics may future-proof the Games.



Every sport has world championships with prize money, and if the Olympics doesn’t follow suit it will eventually suffer.

An Olympic gold is still the pinnacle of success, but it doesn’t necessarily put food on the table.



David Dunn

Malaga, Spain



The price of obtaining exorbitant car insurance

SIR – David Denton (Letters, April 13) is fortunate that his car insurance quote has only doubled. Mine has increased from £422 to £1,317 – for a 13-year-old Citroën C3 worth less than £5,000.



No explanation is given – and the broker expected me to pay him £40 for obtaining it.



Brian Rollins

Wigan, Lancashire

SIR – My car insurance with LV has doubled. When I contacted the company to query this, I also informed it that we now only had one vehicle. This meant a further £50 was added to the policy.



M J Cewes

Leek, Staffordshire

SIR – I recently received my renewal insurance premium quote for contents-only from Saga Insurance.



It shows an increase of more than 800 per cent on last year’s premium. Following a phone call, Saga managed to reduce it, but it is still an increase of more than 500 per cent.



The property is an apartment on Anglesey and is therefore not in a high crime area. It is alarmed and there is a modern fire-alarm system that is tested weekly. The buildings insurance is provided by the freeholders. Saga’s explanation for this massive increase is that “prices have gone up over the last 12 months”. I agree, but surely not by 800 per cent or even 500 per cent.



Peter Sawyer

Rhosneigr, Anglesey



