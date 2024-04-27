Letters: Collective awareness is lacking; Trump on trial

Collective awareness is lacking

With all the opportunities to keep up with the issues, it’s disturbing that so many people are unaware of the facts.

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick laments that “crime is up and wages are down.” In fact, it’s the exact opposite. Recent FBI statistics show violent crime in fourth quarter 2023 down 6% from fourth quarter 2022.

Unemployment is at a 50-year low, manufacturing jobs have increased, the stock market is at an all-time high, the inflation rate (seriously high two years ago as a consequence of COVID) has dropped to below 3%, and our real GDP growth rate is now a very healthy 3.40%. But we hear people constantly blaming the Biden Administration for our “bad” economy. How can they not know how good things actually are?

With all the daily news about violent storms, record heat waves, and devastating wildfires, how can people not know about the degradation of our climate and environment? Or do they somehow just not care?

With all the documentation of Donald Trump’s history of business failures, why do so many people still believe him to be a business genius?

With the publication of the MAGA Republicans’ frightening intentions for a second Trump Administration, via the Project 2025 Report, why are so few people concerned about the plans to scuttle our democracy?

An electorate that’s aware of what’s going on is essential for good government and a stable society. Our collective awareness is woefully lacking.

Mary Randolph, Valencia

Trump on trial

It’s hard to believe that the likely Republican nominee for president is the first former president in U.S. history to stand trial as a criminal defendant. He’s charged with illegally falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to a porn star.

What’s even more baffling is the way so many Republicans actually profess to believe Trump’s whining about being persecuted.

This comes from someone already found liable for sexual assault and defaming his victim. At least 25 other women have credibly accused him of sexual assault or harassment. He was even caught on tape bragging about being able to get away with grabbing women “by the p----.”

Trump’s three other criminal indictments reveal more of the same. To hear him tell it, “It’s politically motivated,” a “corrupt DOJ,” “a scam.” This is from the guy who has already been found guilty of corporate fraud and whose fake university and charity have been fined and shut down.

I suppose it was also “perfect” when he tried to extort the Ukrainian President — and asked the Georgia Secretary of State to “just find 11,780 votes.”

Trump’s motivation is purely self-interest. He has exploited every possible defendant’s right and misused campaign contributions for legal fees. He routinely attacks and endangers law enforcement, prosecutors, judges, mainstream media, military leadership, and even his own vice president.

Our justice system, our free press, and even our democracy continue to suffer damage from Trump’s self-serving lies.

The American people are the real victims here.

George Polycranos, Port Matilda