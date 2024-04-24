Letter: Proposed 'school choice' laws push 'tax-supported vouchers'

I’ve read several (opinion columns) recently promoting “school choice” laws that would allow parents to send their children to private schools. They are engaging in a bit of linguistic camouflage to avoid the term “tax supported vouchers." The simple fact is that parents in Texas have always had the choice to send their kids to private schools. What they didn’t have, and what such laws would provide, is the choice to legally reach into your pockets and mine to pull out enough cash to pay for their children’s private school tuition. You and I will still have to pay taxes to support public schools, but we will also have to pay taxes for our neighbors to send their kids to private schools. And while they will have the choice to use our taxes for private schools, we will have no choice but to pay. So, remember, when you read or hear about some politician or editorialist advocating for school choice, they’re not talking about your choice. - Lane Anderson, Lubbock

