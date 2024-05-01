Before Christmas last year, I sent 2 cards with $50 in each to relatives in California and Arizona, neither of which was received. I had to resend after the first of the year, but did not drop at main post office inside slot. They got to recipients.

Two checks were also not received late last year that I mailed inside at main post office, one to Visa for $150 and the other to a friend for $200. Visa cancelled my card for skipping a payment and I had to get a new card. Sent a second check to friend a few weeks after which I mailed in blue box at Pike Road that my friend received.

I stopped going to the main post office after that and have not had a problem since. I go to Pike Road or to blue boxes on Vaughn Road. Supposedly blue boxes are not that safe, but they are better than the inside slots at the main post office.

Cristy Herndon, Montgomery

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: Montgomery post office's mail didn't reach recipients